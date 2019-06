PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for treatment of girl suffering from aplastic anemia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned a grant of Rs 30 lakh for the treatment of Lalit, a girl suffering from aplastic anemia. Her father had written to him seeking help for her treatment.

“I want the government to help my daughter in getting the treatment. I have sold my land. My house is mortgaged. I have spent Rs 7 lakh on her treatment already. If she cannot be cured, I wished to die,” Sumer Singh told ANI here.

However, responding to Singh’s plea, Modi’s office released the money from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“A hospital in Jaipur told me that she needed a bone marrow transplant from her brother to survive as hers had completely become useless. They told me the operation alone would cost around Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

Aplastic anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells. Aplastic anemia leaves a person at higher risk of infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 11:05 IST