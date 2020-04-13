e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi greets citizens on Baisakhi, Odiya New Year

PM Modi greets citizens on Baisakhi, Odiya New Year

On Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, people consume ‘pana’, a traditional sweet and sour drink made with raw mango and sugar.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the people on the occasion of Baisakhi and the Odia New Year, also known as Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

“Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. This festival associated with new aspirations should infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life,” the PM tweeted.

Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

The country is currently under a three-week nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, to stem the spread of highly contagious coronavirus infection. However, some states - Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana - have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

“Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives,” said the PM in another tweet.

On Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, people consume ‘pana’, a traditional sweet and sour drink made with raw mango and sugar.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who was the first to extend lockdown in his state, also wished citizens on the occasion and pledged to fight coronavirus.

tags
top news
20 days, 20 steps: A look at govt’s measures against Covid-19 amid lockdown
20 days, 20 steps: A look at govt’s measures against Covid-19 amid lockdown
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
With 2 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll rises to 26:Health Dept
With 2 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll rises to 26:Health Dept
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Custom-made Mahindra Thar 6x6: How much it costs and how to get one in India
Custom-made Mahindra Thar 6x6: How much it costs and how to get one in India
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news