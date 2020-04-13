PM Modi greets citizens on Baisakhi, Odiya New Year

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the people on the occasion of Baisakhi and the Odia New Year, also known as Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

“Many wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. This festival associated with new aspirations should infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life,” the PM tweeted.

Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

The country is currently under a three-week nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, to stem the spread of highly contagious coronavirus infection. However, some states - Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana - have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

“Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives,” said the PM in another tweet.

On Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, people consume ‘pana’, a traditional sweet and sour drink made with raw mango and sugar.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who was the first to extend lockdown in his state, also wished citizens on the occasion and pledged to fight coronavirus.