PM Modi hacks hearts, not votes: Kangana in LS

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 06:36 am IST

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praised PM Modi's connection with voters, advocated for One Nation One Election to reduce election costs, and criticized opposition protests.

New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need to manipulate voting machines as “has hacked the hearts of the people”.

Participating in a discussion on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, Ranaut strongly endorsed the implementation of the One Nation One Election (ONOE), arguing that simultaneous elections would reduce “voting fatigue” and the strain on national resources. “We divert massive resources to elections every other month,” Ranaut said, claiming that the frequency of polls imposes “a severe loss on the country,” she said.

The parliamentarian from Mandi also slammed the opposition for creating persistent ruckus in the House, referring to the Opposition’s protests over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “They created a ruckus every day over SIR. We were terrified by their behaviour – the shouting, the pushing, the shoving,” she alleged.

Ranaut also criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for invoking the example of a Brazilian woman, who was at the centre of an alleged vote theft controversy in Haryana.

She said Gandhi’s use of the woman’s image in the House was inappropriate. “We expected some grand revelation. Instead, he kept circling around Khadi and threads before finally invoking the Brazilian woman. Despite her clarifications on social media that she never travelled to India or has no links to Haryana elections, her pictures were shown in Parliament,” she said.

