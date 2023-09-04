PM Modi hasn't taken single leave since assuming office in 2014: RTI reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a single leave since he assumed office in 2014, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a response to a Right to Information (RTI) query. In the question, the person who filed the RTI asked about the number of days PM Modi has attended office since 2014 and number of days he attended various events and functions till date. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi(REUTERS)

To the first question, the PMO said, “The Prime Minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office." To second question, it gave a website link where it mentioned PM Modi attended over 3,000 events since 2014 including India and abroad.

The RTI response was shared by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with a caption ‘#MyPmMyPride’.

In 2015, a similar RTI response mentioned that PM Modi had taken no leave from work during the first tenure in his office. In 2019, Union minister Amit Shah went a step ahead and claimed that PM Modi had not taken any leave in 20 years since holding a public office.

In a recent meeting with Indian community in Bangkok, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said, “I feel it’s been an enormous good fortune of the country to have someone like PM Modi at this time. And I am not saying this because he is the prime minister of the day and I am a member of his cabinet."

