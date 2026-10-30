PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat's Banaskantha ahead of unveiling projects worth over 14,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Gujarat's Banaskantha during his two-day visit to the state, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹14,000 crore in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹14,000 crore during his two-day visit to Gujarat. (@NarendraModi)

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During his visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to dedicate the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi in Banaskantha, a state-of-the-art facility spread across 127 acres and established as a Centre of Excellence.

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The facility is aimed at strengthening bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies. It will be the country's first facility of its kind dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10–20 times.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur, with cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur, with cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the major infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2A (Airport Extension) and Phase-2B (GIFT City Extension). Phase-2A will cover over 6 km with five stations from Koteshwar Road to the Airport, while Phase-2B will span over 3.3 km with three stations from GIFT City to Shahpur.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation and strengthening of the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road (State Highway-41) from four lanes to eight lanes at a cost of around ₹2,600 crore. The project is expected to improve connectivity between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat.

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The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone for 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi Centres and inaugurate 361 completed centres in Gujarat. The initiative, involving an investment of ₹800 crore, is expected to benefit more than four lakh people.

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PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation 521 projects completed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, involving a total project cost of around ₹4,950 crore. These include cold storage facilities, cold chains, warehouses, silos, polyhouses, greenhouses and integrated processing facilities.

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Other scheduled programmes include the inauguration of the expanded potato processing plant at Sanadar and the commissioning of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System for ultra-high-temperature products at Palanpur.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express and Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU train services to strengthen rail connectivity.

During the visit, PM Modi will release the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to ₹19,000 crore, providing financial assistance to farmers across the country. He will also mark the commencement of on-ground activities under 12 approved horticulture clusters covering approximately 1.46 lakh hectares and expected to benefit over 1.3 lakh farmers. Two clusters in North Gujarat will focus on potato production.

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On October 31, the Prime Minister will travel to Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, where he will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity and participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He will also inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026, a celebration of India's cultural heritage and national unity, providing a platform for States and Union Territories to showcase their traditions, folk performances, regional cuisines, handicrafts and tourist attractions. The festival will continue until November 15.

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PM Modi will witness Ekta Prakash Parv, featuring illumination displays celebrating India's unity, diversity, cultural heritage and progress. The attractions include a 530-metre-long illuminated Valley of Flowers Road themed 'From Ancient India to Modern India' and a 180-metre-long Glow Tunnel themed 'Unity in India's Diversity'. More than 1.5 crore LED lights have been used in the displays.

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The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth over ₹400 crore in Ekta Nagar, including a sewage and water treatment plant, facade lighting, the upgradation of Narmada Ghat, an IRCTC hotel and tourism facilities.

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He will lay the foundation stone for additional projects, including Gora-Bhandra Road development, an integrated zero-waste smart solid waste management project, Khalwani Eco Tourism Development and integrated development at the Cactus and Butterfly Garden.

The two-day visit will conclude with the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, during which the Ekta Parade will showcase the discipline, professionalism and dedication of Central Armed Police Forces, State Police Forces and Central Police Organisations.

This year's parade will place special emphasis on the achievements of security forces in combating Left-Wing Extremism and the transformation of previously affected areas towards peace, security and development.