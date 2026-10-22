Manoj Joshi on portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: ‘We wanted to create a play that would become the talk of the country’ | HT Interview

“This was my dream initially, 10 years back,” said Manoj Joshi, recalling how the idea of portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took shape. His friend Geeta Manik spent seven years researching Patel and wrote around three drafts of the play. Their shared vision was to bring Patel’s story and his contribution to the unification of India to the stage in a compelling way.

Padma Shri recipient Manoj Joshi returned to theatres with Viral Rachh’s iconic play on Sardar Vallabbhai Patel. Presented by Neemtree Entertainment, the production brings this defining chapter of Indian history to life through theatre. The play explores the challenges, negotiations and decisions that defined Patel’s mission to unite the country.

Veteran Indian actor Manoj Joshi , a Padma Shri recipient known for his versatile performances in films, television and theatre, has returned to the stage to portray Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Viral Rachh’s Sardar: The Architect of United India. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor opened up about the challenges of bringing Patel’s story to the stage, his enduring love for theatre and his journey as an actor.

“We chose not to do just a play. The play should be the talk of the country,” Joshi said, emphasising the team’s ambition to create a memorable theatrical production.

Recalling memorable moments from the play, Manoj Joshi said, “Every single scene is very important for me.” He highlighted how Patel navigated complex political situations and used strategic thinking to bring princely states, including Hyderabad, Bhopal and Junagadh, into the Indian Union.

Speaking about one of his favourite moments, Joshi recalled the final scenes in which Patel instructs his son not to use his name for personal gain, describing it as one of the most memorable parts of the play.