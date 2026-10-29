Haryana: Only BS-VI, CNG, electric buses to enter New Delhi from November 1

Sonepat Police have stepped up preparations to enforce the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) norms restricting the entry of buses into New Delhi from November 1 to those running on CNG, electricity or complying with Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards. Sonepat Police to will conduct checks at Kundli zero point, non-compliant vehicles may face action. (HT Photo)

The restrictions, aimed at curbing air pollution in the national capital, will apply to buses operating under All India Tourist Permits, New Delhi-registered buses and other categories covered by the CAQM directions.

Police commissioner, Sonepat Mamta Singh and deputy commissioner of police (headquarters and traffic) Sonakshi Singh have directed officers to ensure strict compliance with the new norms, the police said.

The police will hold meetings with bus operators, transport unions, tour operators, schools and representatives of other institutions to familiarise them with the requirements and ensure they make the necessary arrangements before the November 1 deadline.

To prevent buses that do not meet the prescribed standards from entering New Delhi, Sonepat Police will set up barricades at the Kundli-KGP-KMP zero point and conduct checks on vehicles heading towards the national capital.

The checks will focus on ensuring compliance with the prescribed fuel and emission standards. Vehicles found violating the applicable norms will face necessary legal action, including challans and seizure proceedings, officials said.

The police have also advised motorists and transporters travelling towards Jaipur and Agra to use the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressways as alternative routes.

The diversion is intended to provide smoother passage to vehicles travelling towards these destinations while helping regulate traffic movement around New Delhi.

DCP Sonakshi Singh has directed the concerned officers to ensure that bus operators are adequately informed about the new rules and that enforcement arrangements are in place before they take effect.

Sonepat police have appealed to bus operators to check their vehicles’ compliance with the prescribed fuel and emission standards and urged drivers to plan their journeys in accordance with the new restrictions.