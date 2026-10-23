Anganwadi centres in Prayagraj division to get preschool makeover

As many as 416 anganwadi centres in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj division are being upgraded into “Saksham Anganwadi Kendras” with child-friendly infrastructure and digital learning facilities aimed at providing a preschool-like environment to children aged three to six years. Nutrition check of kids at an anganwadi centre in Prayagraj. (File photo)

The initiative, under the Centre’s Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programme, seeks to transform traditional anganwadi centres from primarily nutrition-service points into integrated early childhood learning and wellness centres, on the lines of private playgroups and convent schools, said district officials.

The government has allocated ₹4.16 crore for upgrading the 416 centres. Of the total, 77 centres are in Prayagraj district and 339 in Pratapgarh, according to the district-level figures provided for the initiative, they added.

The allocation will be used to develop nutrition gardens, install rainwater harvesting systems and water purifiers, provide LED screens for digital learning, and create child-friendly learning spaces through educational wall paintings.

Under the prescribed budget, ₹10,000 has been earmarked for a nutrition garden, ₹16,000 for rainwater harvesting, ₹10,000 for a water purifier, ₹25,000 for an LED screen and ₹39,000 for wall paintings under the Building as Learning Aid (BALA) concept.

“The Saksham Anganwadi Kendras are a modern, upgraded and better-equipped version of traditional anganwadi centres. They are being developed on the lines of private playgroups and convent schools so that children from rural areas and economically weaker urban households receive quality early education, healthcare and nutrition from an early age,” said Prayagraj district programme officer Dinesh Singh.

Children aged between three and six years will be introduced to foundational learning through play-based activities, digital learning tools and educational material. The centres will also continue to provide nutrition and health-related services to children below six, pregnant women and lactating mothers, with a focus on tackling malnutrition and anaemia, he added.

Nutrition gardens within the centres are intended to promote access to fresh fruits and vegetables, while the Poshan Tracker app will be used to digitally monitor beneficiaries’ health and development.

The directorate of child development services and nutrition has identified 3,011 anganwadi centres across 39 districts of Uttar Pradesh for upgradation under the initiative.