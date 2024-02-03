PM Modi in Assam to launch projects worth 11,600 cr during two-day visit

Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Assam on Saturday evening for his two-day visit to the state, during which he will lay the foundation and inaugurate projects worth ₹11,600 crore, according to a statement from the office of Assam chief minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be in Assam to dedicate a slew of development projects to the people,” the CMO posted on X on Saturday.

According to the statement, the PM will address a large public rally at Guwahati’s Khanapara Veterinary College Field where he will lay the foundation stone of ₹500 crore Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana project, and ₹831 crore project to transform Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium into a FIFA standard football stadium.

The PM will also launch a ₹3,444 crore Asom Mala 2.0 project, under which 43 roads across the state will be upgraded, including the construction of 38 bridges.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Karimganj Medical College, a project worth ₹578 crore, Chandrapur Stadium, a project worth ₹300 crore aimed at boosting sports facilities, Unity Mall Development, a project worth ₹297 crore for the development of commercial and recreational spaces, the CMO stated.

Other projects include the infrastructure development of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), with an investment of ₹3,250 crore to enhance healthcare facilities, widening of the road connecting Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport with an estimated expenditure of ₹358 crore and others, according to the CMO.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the government of India’s efforts in the redevelopment of temples.

“Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will lay the foundation stone for the Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana. This adds to several such efforts that will define Amrit Kaal as a period when Bharat’s temples experienced unprecedented redevelopment,” he wrote on X.

According to Sarma, PM Modi will arrive at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday evening and will attend some important meetings. On Sunday morning, Modi is expected to visit Kamakhya temple before the inauguration and the foundation stone laying of various projects.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Assam Police have arranged strict security measures and imposed restrictions on traffic movements in Guwahati City and surrounding areas.