PM Modi in Gujarat from Jan 10 to 12; to offer prayers at Somnath temple, flag off Ahmedabad Metro phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat from January 10 to January 12. His visit would include participating in ‘mantra’ chanting and a drone show at the Somnath temple, taking part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. Preparations underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat on Friday (PTI)

PM Modi's visit will begin on January 10 after he arrives in Somnath at around 8 pm. He will then participate in Omkar Mantra chanting at the Somnath temple, followed by a drone show, according to a Press India Bureau (PIB) release.

PM to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv On January 11, PM will take part in the ‘Shaurya Yatra’ at around 9:45 am. The Yatra is a ceremonial procession organised to honour brave warriors who sacrificed their lives in defending the Somnath temple.

Following the procession, PM Modi will reportedly offer prayers at the Somnath temple at around 10:15, after which he will participate in a public function marking Somnath Swabhiman Parv at 11 am.

Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to Rajkot to take part in the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region. He will then inaugurate the trade show and exhibition at around 1:30. After this, PM will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Marwadi University, Rajkot, and address the audience present there.

PM to inaugurate Phase 2 of Ahmedabad metro According to the release, PM Modi will travel from Rajkot to Gujarat's Ahmedabad and will inaugurate the remaining stretch of Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad metro. The inauguration will take place at 5:15 pm at the Mahatma Mandir metro station. This phase involves stations from Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir.

On January 12, PM is scheduled to meet the Federal Chancellor of Germany, H.E. Mr Friedrich Merz, in Ahmedabad. The two leaders will reportedly visit the Sabarmati Ashram at around 9:30 am, after which they will participate in the International Kite Festival, set to be organised at Sabarmati Riverfront.

Bilateral engagements with German Chancellor The German Chancellor and PM Modi will then take part in bilateral engagements from 11:15 am at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Here, they will review the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which has recently completed 25 years.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a powerful symbol of our spiritual tradition.” He informed about his plans to participate in the Omkar Mantra chanting and join the Shaurya Yatra.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being held from January 8 to 11 and marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026.