Live updates: We’ll grab world’s attention on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, says PM Modi in Japan
PM Narendra Modi will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and attend the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum meeting today. Follow live updates here:
7:14am IST
PM Modi meets Japanese venture capitalists in Tokyo
7:07am IST
We’ll grab world’s attention on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary: PM
7:01am IST
India preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022: PM Modi
6:52am IST
Make in India emerged as global brand today: PM Modi
6:47am IST
India making tremendous progress in digital infrastructure: PM
6:45am IST
India is going through a massive transformative phase today: PM
6:41am IST
PM extends Diwali greetings to Indian community in Japan
6:30am IST
PM Modi at the Indian community event in Tokyo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit. On Sunday, Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held informal talks at a resort near Mount Fuji and visited a factory of industrial robot manufacturer on Sunday as they spent about eight hours together on the first day of a two-day summit.
PM Modi has said the partnership between the two countries has been fundamentally transformed and it has been strengthened as a ‘special strategic and global partnership’.
Here are the live updates:
PM Modi meets Japanese venture capitalists in Tokyo
Feedback is important.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 29, 2018
PM @narendramodi interacting with some respected names in Japanese venture capitalists. Participants gave a thumbs up to reform measures initiated by the government & offered suggestions on further improving the start up and innovation ecosystem in India. pic.twitter.com/K7XbOLdSN4
We’ll grab world’s attention on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary: PM
We celebrate Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary every year but this time we’ll grab attention of entire world. In Gujarat, his birth place, Sardar sahab’s statue, the tallest in the world, is being built. Sardar sahab ki pratibha jitni oonchi thi, pratima bhi utni hi oonchi banegi: PM
India preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022: PM Modi
Last year, our scientists created record by launching over 100 satellites into space simultaneously. We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at very low expense. India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022. It’ll be Indian in all ways and the person travelling in it will also be an Indian: PM Modi
Make in India emerged as global brand today: PM Modi
Make in India emerged as global brand today. We’re manufacturing quality products not only for India but for world. India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing.We’re rapidly moving towards being no.1 in mobile phones manufacturing: PM Modi
India making tremendous progress in digital infrastructure: PM
Today India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure. Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 crore mobile phones are active in India,1 GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. This data is becoming the tool for service delivery: PM Modi
India is going through a massive transformative phase today: PM
India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity. The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today: PM Modi
PM extends Diwali greetings to Indian community in Japan
“Like the Diwali lamps, spread your light in Japan and in every corner of the world. This is my wish for you,”says PM Modi at the Indian community event in Tokyo.
PM Modi at the Indian community event in Tokyo
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Indian Community Event in Tokyo, Japan.