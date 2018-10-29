Live updates: We’ll grab world’s attention on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, says PM Modi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit. On Sunday, Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held informal talks at a resort near Mount Fuji and visited a factory of industrial robot manufacturer on Sunday as they spent about eight hours together on the first day of a two-day summit.

PM Modi has said the partnership between the two countries has been fundamentally transformed and it has been strengthened as a ‘special strategic and global partnership’.

Here are the live updates:

7:14am IST PM Modi meets Japanese venture capitalists in Tokyo



PM @narendramodi interacting with some respected names in Japanese venture capitalists. Participants gave a thumbs up to reform measures initiated by the government & offered suggestions on further improving the start up and innovation ecosystem in India.





7:07am IST We’ll grab world’s attention on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary: PM We celebrate Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary every year but this time we’ll grab attention of entire world. In Gujarat, his birth place, Sardar sahab’s statue, the tallest in the world, is being built. Sardar sahab ki pratibha jitni oonchi thi, pratima bhi utni hi oonchi banegi: PM





7:01am IST India preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022: PM Modi Last year, our scientists created record by launching over 100 satellites into space simultaneously. We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at very low expense. India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022. It’ll be Indian in all ways and the person travelling in it will also be an Indian: PM Modi





6:52am IST Make in India emerged as global brand today: PM Modi Make in India emerged as global brand today. We’re manufacturing quality products not only for India but for world. India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing.We’re rapidly moving towards being no.1 in mobile phones manufacturing: PM Modi





6:47am IST India making tremendous progress in digital infrastructure: PM Today India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure. Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 crore mobile phones are active in India,1 GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. This data is becoming the tool for service delivery: PM Modi





6:45am IST India is going through a massive transformative phase today: PM India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity. The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today: PM Modi





6:41am IST PM extends Diwali greetings to Indian community in Japan “Like the Diwali lamps, spread your light in Japan and in every corner of the world. This is my wish for you,”says PM Modi at the Indian community event in Tokyo.



