Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
    Modi in Saudi Arabia LIVE: Saudi fighter jets escort PM's plane to Jeddah

    By HT News Desk
    Apr 22, 2025 2:16 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 22.
    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a special gesture, the Royal Saudi Air Force's fighter jets escorted the prime minister's aircraft into the Middle Eastern country....Read More

    Before leaving for Jeddah, Modi said that India values its historic relations with Saudi Arabia and that bilateral ties between the two nations have gained significant momentum in the last decade.

    “I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there,” he said.

    In an interview with Arab News ahead of his arrival in Jeddah for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Modi described the West Asian country as “one of India’s most valued partners – a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally”.

    Also Read | PM Modi calls security collaboration with Saudi Arabia reflection of mutual trust

    This is Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to Saudi Arabia in the past decade and the first to the city of Jeddah. The trip follows Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to India in 2023.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 22, 2025 2:16 PM IST

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: What is Saudi Arabia's biggest export to India?

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: India's rapidly developing economy relies heavily on petroleum imports.

    Saudi Arabia is ranked as its third-largest supplier according to the Indian foreign ministry. This is also the biggest export from Saudi to India. PM Modi in an interview with Arab News said that he would discuss petroleum refineries with the Saudi King as well.

    Apr 22, 2025 2:12 PM IST

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: PM Modi welcomes Saudi investment in Indian defense manufacturing

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: In an interview with Arab News, ahead of his visit to Jeddah, PM Modi said that he would welcome Saudi investment into the defense manufacturing sector which has been opened up for private investments.

    Apr 22, 2025 1:54 PM IST

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: What PM said before leaving for Jeddah

    Apr 22, 2025 1:39 PM IST

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: Saudi Arabia's special gesture for PM Modi

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: In a special gesture, fighter planes from Saudi Arabia escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane as it entered Saudi airspace to Jeddah on Tuesday. Watch the video here.

    Apr 22, 2025 1:38 PM IST

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: PM Modi leaves for Saudi Arabia

    PM Modi Saudi Arabia Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

