Modi in Saudi Arabia LIVE: Saudi fighter jets escort PM's plane to Jeddah

PM Modi Saudi Arabia visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a special gesture, the Royal Saudi Air Force's fighter jets escorted the prime minister's aircraft into the Middle Eastern country....Read More

Before leaving for Jeddah, Modi said that India values its historic relations with Saudi Arabia and that bilateral ties between the two nations have gained significant momentum in the last decade.

“I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there,” he said.

In an interview with Arab News ahead of his arrival in Jeddah for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Modi described the West Asian country as “one of India’s most valued partners – a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally”.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to Saudi Arabia in the past decade and the first to the city of Jeddah. The trip follows Mohammed bin Salman’s state visit to India in 2023.