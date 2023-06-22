Joe Biden to present PM Modi with antique 20th century American book galley

US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will present a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century as the official gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States. US President Joe Biden, left, and First Lady Jill Biden, center, welcome Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

According to the White House, the first couple will also gift a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, a hardcover book on American wildlife photography, and a signed, first edition copy of 'Collected Poems of Robert Frost'.

PM Modi arrived at the White House in Washington DC for the second leg of his official state visit on Wednesday. The first couple was seen chatting with their guest for about a minute and then they posed for pictures. The trio enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, performed by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, according to the White House.

PM Modi will have a private engagement today at the president's residence where the Bidens will host their guest for an intimate dinner, a day before the high-profile state dinner.

Upon the arrival of PM Modi at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC, the national anthems of both countries were played at the airbase. He was further was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour amidst the drizzling rain.

"Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special," Modi tweeted.

