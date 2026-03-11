PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over ₹10,000 cr in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several key development projects worth over ₹10,000 crore in Kerala during his visit to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the Golden Jubilee Sammelan of Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, in Ernakulam on Wednesday. (PTI)

The prime minister launched projects of different central ministries, including the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Railways during programmes in the coastal city.

Modi laid the foundation stone for a Polypropylene unit, worth over ₹5,500 crore, at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), inaugurated two major highway projects, each built at a cost of over ₹2,000 crore, and dedicated to the nation initiatives worth ₹142 crore in the railway sector.

The PM also flagged off a new train service aimed at improving connectivity and strengthening sustainable transport in the region.

During the programme, Modi also inaugurated three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme--Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram Railway Station and Changanassery Railway Station.

Developed at a total cost of about ₹52 crore, the stations have been modernised with improved passenger facilities, better circulating areas and enhanced accessibility.

In his inaugural address, the PM said that for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India', the expansion of the petroleum sector was very important.

"This is the vision behind laying the foundation stone for a Polypropylene Unit at the Kochi Refinery," he said.

This unit will produce around 4 lakh tonnes of polypropylene and will support factories such as packaging, textiles, automobiles, medical devices and many others, Modi said.

He further said that India is becoming a massive manufacturing hub today.

"The country is also progressing rapidly in the AI and semiconductor sectors. Such operations require high energy consumption. Therefore, there is a growing need for more green and clean energy," the PM said.

"India has already become one of the world's top countries in terms of solar power. It should advance in solar power generation, and as a step in that direction, the foundation stone for a 50 MW floating solar project was laid in West Kallada," he said.

The PM also said that the world highly praises India for its investment in modern infrastructure.

In the central government's budget presented this time, a record share has been allocated for infrastructure, he further said, adding that Kerala is benefiting immensely from this ongoing investment.

The two national highway projects he inaugurated were the six-laning of the Thalapady-Chengala section of NH-66, built at a cost of over ₹2,650 crore, and the Kozhikode Bypass from Vengalam to Ramanattukara, constructed at a cost of around ₹2,140 crore.

The two projects will improve connectivity to Azhikkal Port and reduce the traffic problem in Kozhikode, he said, adding that they will also benefit the farmers of the state and boost tourism.

The PM also inaugurated 23 rural roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kerala.