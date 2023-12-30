PM Modi inaugurates 240-crore Ayodhya Dham junction railway station: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station – known as Ayodhya Dham junction railway station – and flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation. Modi arrived in Ayodhya to a warm reception by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Ayodhya railway station has been renamed to Ayodhya Dham Junction ahead of the inauguration and consecration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya. (ANI)

Modi's visit to Ayodhya comes weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham airport on Satuday. Modi will also participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹15,000 crore in the state.

These include projects worth about ₹11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about ₹4,600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Things to know about Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station

The Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station has been developed at a cost of more than ₹ 240 crore.

240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls.

The station building will be 'accessible for all' and an 'IGBC-certified green station building'.

Two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains

Modi will flag off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat Express trains from the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station.