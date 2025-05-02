PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday with the aim to boost India’s maritime trade. Modi started the visit with reviewing the operations, specially the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) mother ship docked at the port (PTI)

“Until now, 75% of the country’s transshipment needs were routed through other ports in the world. India was suffering losses in revenue through it. This situation will change now. The country’s money will be useful for it. The money that used to flow outside will now bring new economic opportunities for the people of Vizhinjam and Kerala,” Modi said addressing the event. He dedicated the facility, built on a public private partnership (PPP) model, to the nation.

Modi started the visit with reviewing the operations, specially the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) mother ship docked at the port, India’s first dedicated transshipment port and also the first semi-automated port, located 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram.

The money that used to flow outside will now bring new economic opportunities for the people of Vizhinjam and Keral, PM Modi said after reviewing the operations at the port. (PMO)

Situated around 10 nautical miles from the international shipping route, Vizhinjam Port has the capacity to handle large cargo vessels and, at full capacity, will be able to manage over 5 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Modi was accompanied by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, union ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, governor Rajendra Arlekar, union MoS for Fisheries George Kurian, Union MoS Tourism Suresh Gopi, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, state ports minister VN Vasavan and other top central and state officials.

Also Read: Kerala CM, Opposition claim credit for Vizhinjam port

“This was a long dream of Kerala. That dream has been fulfilled today. Vizhinjam will become one of India’s most important ports and attract global attention,” CM Vijayan said at the commissioning ceremony.

Developed by the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) in conjunction with the Kerala government and the Union government, the first phase of the project was completed at a cost of ₹8867 crore. Two-thirds of the project’s cost has been borne by the Kerala government — the highest such investment by a state in a port in the country -- including for building the breakwaters, a critical part of the infrastructure that will ensure the ports operates smoothly in all kinds of weather.

Trial operations at the port began in July last year and commercial operations in December with the first mothership being invited. During the three-month trial phase, over 272 large vessels docked at the port and more than 5,50,000 containers were handled.

The Vizhinjam port is equipped with fully automated yard cranes and remotely operated ship to shore cranes for faster and safer operations. A Vessel Traffic Management System, an AI powered and home-built system which is a first in India, has also been set up at the port.