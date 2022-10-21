PM Modi interacts with heads of missions, lays out vision for India’s foreign policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid out the vision for India’s foreign policy, providing guidance and setting the tone for a crucial meeting of ambassadors from across the world.

The Prime Minister participated in the 10th heads of missions (HoMs) conference, organised by the external affairs ministry during October 20-22.

“PM @narendramodi interacted with Heads of Indian Missions from all over the world at the 10th HoMs Conference in Kevadia,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

“(The) PM laid out the vision for India’s foreign policy, providing guidance and setting the tone for the 3-day conference,” he added.

Minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi also participated in the meeting.

“Delighted to participate in the 10th Heads of Mission Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat,” she tweeted.

“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji interacted with the Heads of Indian Missions from all over the world and laid out the vision for India’s foreign policy for the #AmritKaal,” she said in another tweet.

The conference brings together 118 heads of Indian missions, both ambassadors and high commissioners, from all over the world. Through its 23 sessions spread over three days, the conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as the contemporary geo-political and geo-economic environment, connectivity and India’s foreign policy priorities.

The heads of missions are currently visiting their respective states to familiarise themselves with India’s flagship missions such as those pertaining to aspirational districts, one district one product and the Amrit Sarovar Mission.