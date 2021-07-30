PM Modi invites suggestions for his Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited suggestions and ideas from people for his Independence Day speech.

“Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia,” PM’s Office tweeted on Friday.

Seconds after the tweet, people started to post their ideas.

“… Declare a mission program to vaccinate all teaching & non-teaching staff in schools …Children are the future & they need peer interactions, they need to meet in person, they need to be back in schools. That’ll be your biggest gift to the future!” wrote Twitter user Sumeet Mehta.

Also Read | PM unveils education schemes on NEP’s anniversary

Another Twitter user Akash Singh wrote, “Dear Prime Minister Sir. Population explosion is becoming a major problem in India. In the coming few years, the population of India will be 150 crores… Hon’ble Prime Minister is requested to say something on population explosion from Red Fort on this Independence Day.”

Meanwhile, many netizens asked him to speak on the Pegasus issue, the Rafale inquiry, the fuel price hike, the controversial farm laws and more.

A Twitter user Deepak Kumar wrote, “Please talk on inflation, unemployment, (about) more than 4 lakh deaths in India due to COVID-19, slow vaccination, corruption, the life of laborers after Covid...”

Another user Anupam Ravi wrote, “Can you promise that you and your cabinet will have regular press conferences? How the government is planning to handle inflation and commodity prices? What infrastructure has been put in place in post covid world to handle remote education.”

The PM has regularly asked citizens to suggest ideas for his public addresses. Last year as well he sought suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech. Two weeks ago, he asked people “which are the topics that interest” them and therefore want them to be talked of during the PM’s monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. His call for suggestions had received over 3,000 responses on Twitter alone.