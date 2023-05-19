Home / India News / 'Hype being created around Modi's Japan visit': Congress

'Hype being created around Modi's Japan visit': Congress

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 19, 2023 12:22 PM IST

PMr Modi on Friday embarked on a tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia to attend three key multilateral summits including that of the G7 grouping & Quad.

The Congress on Friday alleged that hype was being created around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the G7 summit in Japan through "fake narratives", and said this "drum-beating" serves the purpose of erasing the continuity of governance and contribution of previous governments.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (ANI)

Prime Minister Modi on Friday embarked on a tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia to attend three key multilateral summits including that of the G7 grouping and Quad.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi is visiting the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The hype factory around the self-styled Vishwaguru attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan has started manufacturing fake narratives.”

"Here's the reality: Summits of developed countries started way back in 1976. India was invited along with few other countries for the first time in 2003. Dr. Manmohan Singh attended such G7 Summits regularly," he said.

"So all this drum-beating serves the purpose of not only self-glorification of The Great Leader, but also erasing the continuity of governance and contribution of previous governments," Ramesh said.

From Japan, Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.

In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress narendra modi g7 summit + 1 more
congress narendra modi g7 summit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out