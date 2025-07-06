PM Modi joins world leaders in greeting Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined leaders of the US and Taiwan on Sunday in greeting the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, which was marked by a grand celebration in Dharamshala attended by Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The Dalai Lama has lived in Dharamshala since he fled Tibet in 1959 to escape a Chinese military crackdown. (PTI)

The celebration capped a week of events during which the Dalai Lama announced the institution of the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism would continue after his death and that a trust founded by him alone can recognise his reincarnation. The remarks riled China, which said it would approve the reincarnation. Beijing also urged New Delhi to act cautiously and not to interfere in China’s internal matters.

“I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline,” Modi said in a message on social media that was read at the celebration in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama has lived since he fled Tibet in 1959 to escape a Chinese military crackdown.

“His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life,” Modi added.

Experts viewed the message as significant in light of the developments of the past week, when a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said India should “exercise caution” in its actions and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs with Tibet-related issues to avoid impacting the improvement of bilateral ties. India is currently engaged in normalising relations with China after the four-year military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that ended last October.

Rijiju, a practising Buddhist who backed the Dalai Lama’s stance on his reincarnation but subsequently clarified he had made the remarks in a personal capacity, sat beside the Dalai Lama during the celebration. The event was also attended by Union minister Singh, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, Penpa Tsering, the sikyong or head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, and Hollywood star Richard Gere.

Also Read: On eve of 90th birthday, Dalai Lama hopes to live till 130 years

Describing the Dalai Lama as India’s “most honored guest”, Rijiju said, “We feel blessed for his presence here in our country…We will follow the directions and the guidelines to be issued from the institution of the Dalai Lama.”

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said in a message that was read at the event that the Dalai Lama inspires people with a message of unity, peace and compassion. “The US remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference,” Rubio said.

There were video messages of support from former US presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama, who said, “You’ve shown generations what it means to practise compassion, and speak up for freedom and dignity. Not bad for someone who describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk.”

Taiwan’s president Lai Ching-te said in a statement, also read at the ceremony, that the Dalai Lama’s example “resonates with all who cherish freedom, democracy and respect for human rights”.

Also read: HistoriCity: Dalai Lama Succession: What does history tell us

The celebration was marked by the chanting of scores of monks and nuns as the Dalai Lama, clad in a yellow and burgundy robe, reminded the gathering to use the opportunity “to cultivate peace of mind and compassion”. The celebration was the culmination of days of prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama, who spoke on Saturday of his hope of living till the age of 130.

In a speech, the Dalai Lama said he had dedicated his life towards seeking compassion. “I’m now 90 and…when I reflect on my life, I see that I have not wasted my life at all,” he said, speaking in Tibetan. “I would not have regrets at the time of my death, rather I would be able to die very peacefull,” he added.

However, concerns have grown among his Tibetan followers that China could nominate its own Dalai Lama, in line with Beijing choosing its own successor to the Panchen Lama in 1995.