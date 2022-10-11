Home / India News / PM Modi, Kejriwal, Mann extend greetings on Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas

PM Modi, Kejriwal, Mann extend greetings on Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas

Published on Oct 11, 2022 02:56 PM IST

The Guru Ramdas was the 4th Sikh Guru and has immense contributions to Sikh history. The birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas is celebrated as Parkash Divas or Parkash Gurpurab.

Devotees gather to pay respect on the eve of the birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru Ramdas at the illuminated Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 10.&nbsp;(AFP)
Devotees gather to pay respect on the eve of the birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh Guru Ramdas at the illuminated Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 10. (AFP)
ANI | By Yagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas on Tuesday and said “he made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion".

“I bow to Sri Guru Ramdas Ji on the auspicious occasion of his Parkash Purab,” Modi tweeted. PM also hailed Guru Ramdas as an outstanding poet and added that "his works reflected a pure spirit of devotion".

The Guru Ramdas was the 4th Sikh Guru and has immense contributions to Sikh history. The birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas is celebrated as Parkash Divas or Parkash Gurpurab. He is called the founder of the holy city of Amritsar. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ram Das, devotees queued up in large numbers to celebrate the occasion and took a holy dip in the Golden Temple Sarovar.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished devotees on the occasion and called the Sikh Guru as “the epitome of humility and simplicity.”

Greeting everyone, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann recalled Guru Ramdas's message to humanity and outlined that he “composed Gurbani to live life with love, egoless and service spirit...”

The Punjab government had declared a holiday in Amritsar district to mark the celebrations and tweeted, “All offices of Punjab Govt, boards/corporations, and govt educational institutions will remain closed on October 11 in Amritsar.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings on the occasion. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state and the Sikh community on the holy Parkash Utsav of Guru Sahib Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Maharaj," Adityanath said.

narendra modi punjab arvind kejriwal bhagwant mann
