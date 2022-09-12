PM Modi lauds female workforce in India's dairy sector: ‘women represent…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the contribution of the female workforce in India's dairy sector, saying women are the real leaders. Speaking at the inauguration of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, PM Modi said women represent 70 per cent of the workforce in India's dairy sector and more than a third of dairy cooperatives' members are women.

“Women are the real leaders of India's dairy sector... In 2014, India produced 146 million tonnes of milk. Now it has increased to 210 million tonnes. That means an increase of about 44 percent,” he said.

The International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 is being held at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Prime Minister Modi also inspected an exhibition at India Expo Centre and Mart.

He told the gathering that the digital revolution witnessed in India has also reached the dairy sector and the digital payment system developed for India's dairy sector can help farmers across the world.

"India's dairy sector is recognised for production by masses rather than mass production. Today 8 crore families are getting employment in dairy sector. India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers," PM Modi said.

Talking about the recent loss of livestock in many states due to Lumpy skin disease, the prime minister said that the central government, along with state governments, is trying to control it.

“We are also emphasising on universal vaccination of animals. We have resolved that by 2025, we will vaccinate 100% of the animals against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis,” he added.

Union minister Purshottam Rupala, while addressing the World Diary Summit 2022 said that it is organised after 48 years in India.

"World Diary Summit 2022 has been organized after over 48 years in India. Our milk production is 220 million tonnes today. We are in the position to export surplus milk, in line with the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," he said.

The four-day-long IDF WDS 2022 is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme of 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood'. Around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDF WDS 2022. The last such Summit was held in India about half a century ago in 1974.

