PM Modi lauds Fever FM for its campaign against single-use plastic

Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a “new mass movement” against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded radio station "Fever FM" for its innovative campaign against single-use plastic. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded radio station “Fever FM” for its innovative campaign against single-use plastic. (ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded radio station “Fever FM” for its innovative campaign against single-use plastic.

“I congratulate Fever FM for their innovative campaign to ensure reduced usage of single-use plastic. I urge shopkeepers to take part in this campaign with vigour. Such efforts will add valuable momentum to the Swachh Bharat Mission! @FeverFMOfficial,” he Tweeted.

Modi on Monday said that the time has come for the world to say ‘good-bye’ to single-use plastic.

“My government has announced that India will put an end to the single-use plastic in the coming years. I believe the time has come for even the world to say good-bye to single-use plastic,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a “new mass movement” against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 16:49 IST

