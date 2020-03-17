e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi lauds health staff, says India doing its best

PM Modi lauds health staff, says India doing its best

The government has stepped up screening of passengers at airports, while the health sector is testing suspected patients, treating those infected and even conducting door-to-door surveys to keep tabs on people with a history of international travel.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 05:19 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people sharing their stories are ‘boosting the morale’ of those on the field fighting coronavirus.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people sharing their stories are ‘boosting the morale’ of those on the field fighting coronavirus. (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised doctors, nurses and health care workers who he said are putting up “great efforts” in the wake of the novel coronavirus infection.

He also retweeted posts by users who lauded the government’s response to the outbreak, saying India is doing its best “to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get proper care”.

“Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Modi said in one of his tweets.

The government has stepped up screening of passengers at airports, while the health sector is testing suspected patients, treating those infected and even conducting door-to-door surveys to keep tabs on people with a history of international travel.

A data entry officer from southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony dispensary, who did not want to be named, explained how a typical workday unfolds.

“Every morning we leave from the dispensary at 9 am for the door-to-door survey with a list of international travellers. We have to go verify their travel history, their numbers, and see whether they are taking all precautions. We wear masks and gloves and stand at a distance when we speak to them,” he said.

All dispensary staff, including those at clerical posts, go for these home visits in accordance with a directive by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

The staff also shares information about the disease with people who visit their dispensary.

“Because of the internet and news (on Covid-19), most people are aware that there is a disease on the prowl, but we tell them about the precautions. Apart from hand-washing practices, we also tell people who are right-handed to touch a surface, such as doorknobs, with their left hand. It’s not possible to wash the hands all the time,” said another staff from the dispensary.

A network of 262 dispensaries in Delhi has been working to prevent community transmission, which takes place when a person tests positive for the disease but the doctors are not able to trace the source of infection.

A nurse working in the isolation ward of Safdarjung hospital, where several suspected and confirmed patients have been treated, said, “We just have to follow strict infection-control measures so that we do not pass on the infection to our family and friends.”

A nurse from RML hospital, the second nodal hospital in Delhi for virus patients, agreed.

A doctor at Safdarjung’s isolation ward, who too did not want to be named, listed the precautions she takes. “I wash my clothes and take a hot shower before interacting with my family. I also carry only essentials to the hospital.”

On Monday, PM Modi said people sharing their stories are “boosting the morale” of those on the field. “Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating Covid-19. This is boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting Covid-19. #IndiaFightsCorona,” he tweeted.

Modi asked people to share technology-driven solutions to the virus. “Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia,” he said.

tags
top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
YES Bank to get RBI’s liquidity boost if needed, says Das
YES Bank to get RBI’s liquidity boost if needed, says Das
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Allow telcos to pay dues over 20 years: Centre to top court
Allow telcos to pay dues over 20 years: Centre to top court
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news