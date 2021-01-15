PM Modi lauds India's Aatmanirbhar Mission in Manorama Year Book
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India is a nation "ready for an ambitious marathon on the road to development in the coming decade'' as he praised Indians for showing discipline, focus and composure during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Some may call the year 2020 as a year of external disruptions due to the pandemic. But I firmly believe that 2020 will be known, not as a year of external disruption, but as a year of internal discovery, for our citizens, for our society and for our nation," PM Modi wrote in an article in the Manorama Year Book for 2020. ''Our nation’s resilient spirit was complemented by our robust systems and institutions. Our physical infrastructure held together by the fabric of our society formed the foundation of our determined response," he said.
''Across the world, people have expressed wonder at the way in which Indians, whether poor or rich, young or old, rural or urban, have shown the ability to be responsible, disciplined, focused, law-abiding, patient and composed during a crisis of unprecedented proportions," PM Modi said.
Talking about the country's self-reliant movement, PM Modi has written, "India is progressing rapidly towards the goal of an #AatmaNirbharBharat. An Aatmanirbhar Bharat means an India which is more competitive, an India which is more productive and an India which celebrates local talent." ''In the coming year, there will be an even greater focus on self-reliance and resilience in technology. In the movement for an #AatmaNirbharBharat, technology - both as a domain and as an enabler - plays an important role," he said.
The reforms in the fields of education, agriculture and labour laws will immensely help the country's students, farmers and youth. "They will empower them with more choices and unlock their full potential while maintaining adequate safeguards for the vulnerable," he said.
The Prime Minister also spoke about frontline workers, battling the pandemic, which has affected xxx people even as xxx have died across the country. "Countless unsung heroes, from ambulance drivers to pharmacists, from security personnel to small neighbourhood vendors, kept our lives going even during difficult circumstances," he said.
