PM Modi laughs as Dhankhar denies Kharge's ‘cash counting machine’ claim | Watch

The serious discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha witnessed a light-hearted moment when the leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned alleged remarks by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kharge, who was initially hesitant about speaking about an alleged exchange with Dhankhar, claimed that the vice president had told him how he, in his early years as an advocate, used to count cash with his hands but later bought a machine when his practice took off. Kharge then asked the Rajya Sabha chairman if it was ok to speak about it.

"Yeh theek hai (this is all right)," replied a smiling Dhankhar.

Kharge added, "When his practice expanded, he bought a machine and started counting money with that machine."

To this, Dhankhar, with folded hands, said, "Aisa maine nahi kaha (I didn't say that)."

The chairman quipped, "Aisa lagta hai aap mere upar JPC bitha doge (It seems you will set up a JPC on me)," referring to the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue.

The House broke into laughter over this exchange.

Follow LIVE updates on Budget Session here

Dhankhar was a reputed senior advocate of the Supreme Court until he took oath as the governor of Bengal in July 2019. He is the former president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, Jaipur, where he was elected as the youngest person in that position in 1987.

During his reply on President's Address, Kharge also took a dig at Prime Minister Modi and called him "Mauni Baba" while questioning his silence on the Adani issue.

He said, "I want to ask the pm why you are so quiet. You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists?"

"The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, they will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mauni Baba," he added.

In response to Kharge's remark, Dhankar said that such a remark "does not suit his stature".

Dhankar said, "It does not suit your stature. Frankly speaking, there are certain positions for which we have to have great regard. It was in this house on Dec 8, I said the leader of the house, LoP, and two former PMs will speak, I will look to the rule book later. Why? These positions have an August stand".

"Similarly, You cannot treat institutions with that kind of observation. You are a senior member. If anyone in the house was to use an express LoP. I would come to the rescue of lop," he further said.

"It is an elevated constitutional position. I expected that you will raise the level of debate," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON