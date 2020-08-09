e-paper
PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, boost to farmers

PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, boost to farmers

Rs 17,000 crore was transferred to an estimated 8.5 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on Sunday.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi.
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. (PMO India )
         

In a bid to give a boost to the country’s agriculture sector and aid farmers amid the Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund on Sunday. The prime minister also initiated the transfer of Rs 17,000 crore to an estimated 8.5 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar lauded PM Modi for taking timely action and giving a boost to the agriculture sector even amid the Covid-19 crisis. “The prime minister has always understood the importance of this sector and introduced many measures for the growth and development of the sector,” Tomar said.

The fund has been launched in a bid to making farmers self-reliant under PM Modi’s clarion for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). The Fund will give a boost to farmer’s earnings.

Under the scheme, a loan amount of Rs 1 lakh crore will be made available for four years. While Rs 10,000 crore will be made available in loans to farmers between 2020 to 2021. Rs 30,000 crore will be provided in the remaining three years.

