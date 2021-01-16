IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation virtually ahead of the launch of the vaccine drive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation virtually ahead of the launch of the vaccine drive.
india news

'People should stay away from rumours, propaganda,' PM Modi at vaccine launch

"It takes years to prepare vaccines. But in the shortest span of time, we have not only one but two India-made vaccines," PM Modi said heaping praises on scientists.
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the biggest vaccination drive of the world and congratulated India and its scientists on the achievement. "It takes years to prepare vaccines. But in the shortest span of time, we have not only one but two India-made vaccines," PM Modi said heaping praises on scientists.

"There are 100 countries which do not have a population of 3 crore but India in the first phase will inoculate 3 crore healthcare workers. In the next step, we will take this number to 30 crore. There are only three countries in the world with more than 30 crore population: India, the US and China. Hence, this is going to be the biggest vaccination drive," PM Modi said.

Allaying fears regarding made-in-India vaccines, PM Modi said India enjoys scientific credibility in the world. "Around 60% children of the world get vaccines that are manufactured in India. The world puts trust in India's vaccine science and research."


In his speech, PM Modi talked about the affordability and the user-friendly nature of Indian vaccines. "Some foreign-made vaccines need to be stored at minus 70-degree Celsius temperature. One dose of some vaccines costs over 5,000. Compared to that, Indian vaccines are cheaper and are also easy to use," PM Modi said. It may be noted Pfizer vaccine, which also applied for emergency use authorisation in India, requires minus 70-degree Celsius for long-term preservation.

PM Modi also cautioned beneficiaries against lowering their guards after getting the vaccine shot. "Remember, these vaccines comprise two shots. And taking both the shots is necessary. It will also take some time after the second shot to show some effects. So, don't be impatient," PM Modi said.


Why India chose healthcare workers as the first beneficiaries? "The country owes this to our healthcare workers, their tireless efforts throughout the pandemic," PM Modi said.

Elaborating on how India was prepared at every stage of the pandemic, PM Modi said, "The first case in India was detected on January 30, 2020. But an expert group was formed before that. Then Janta curfew prepared us for the lockdown that was to come. It was not an easy decision to make sure that this huge population remains where they were."

"There are certain areas in the country which did not lose one single person to Covid-19," PM Modi said commenting on the present Covid-19 situation of the country.

Co-WIN stands for Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and would be used for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in India.(PTI)
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(PTI file photo)
Congress MP Manish Tewari(Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo )
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(AFP)
The vaccination exercise is being conducted at 81 sites across all 11 districts.(HT Photo)
The top court had passed the order on the loan moratorium case in September last year.(PTI)
The first vaccination shot was received by Sentimeren Aonok, 54, a doctor at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK).(AP | Representational image)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shows a dose of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday as the first phase of vaccination begins across the country. (ANI Photo)
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker at the Dr. R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India launched one of the world�s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the wide spread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Madhura Patil, a health worker, gestures as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray, standing in white dress, Chief Minister of Maharashtra State in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the country's doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other frontline workers who fought against the virus are now going to get a protective shield. (ANI File Photo )
FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
