PM Modi leads tributes to tribals killed during 1913 uprising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments to hold detailed discussions and prepare a roadmap to develop the Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan, a site of a tribal uprising against the British in 1913.

Around 1,500 tribals were massacred by the British Army at the dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, close to the borders of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, on November 17, 1913. Those massacred were led by social reformer and tribal leader Govind Guru.

The dham is also located at the confluence of three rivers – Som, Mahi and Jakhar – which is a place of pilgrimage for the tribal community.

Modi was addressing the ‘Mangarh Dham Ki Gaurav Gatha’ at the dham when he said the four states, under the leadership of the Centre, can develop the site more so that it can get a global identity.

“Some may call it a national monument or any name can be given to it, but the central government and tribal communities in all these four states have a direct connection to the dham. All these four states and the Government of India have to take it to a new height. In that direction, the government is fully committed,” Modi said.

“All of us have a strong desire for the magnificent expansion of Mangarh Dham and for this, the Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments need to work together. It is my request to all the state governments to hold a detailed discussion so that Govind Guru’s place too can create its identity in the whole world,” he added.

The event, organised by the Union culture ministry, was held to pay homage to the sacrifices of the unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle. It is also being seen as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s outreach to the tribal community ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat this year and in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next year.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event.

Modi said he believes that the development of the dham will make the area “an awakened place for inspiration for the new generation”.

Highlighting the contribution of tribals to the freedom struggle, he said the Centre is working with a clear policy for the development of tribals across the country, from Rajasthan and Gujarat to the Northeast.

He also paid tributes to Govind Guru whose death anniversary was marked on October 30.

He said that not only did Govind Guru fight against the Britishers for rights of the tribals, he also campaigned against the ills of his own community. “He was a social reformer, spiritual leader, a saint and a leader. India’s past, history, present and future will never be complete without the tribal community. Every page of the story of our freedom struggle is filled with tribal valour,” he said.

The 1913 massacre was an example of extreme cruelty during British rule in India, Modi said. “On one hand, we had innocent tribals who were seeking independence while on the other, it was the British colonial rulers who, after surrounding the hills of Mangarh, massacred more than 1,500 innocent men, women, elderly and children in broad daylight,” he said.

“In this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, India is filling this void and correcting the mistakes that were made decades ago,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the country is indebted to the tribal community and their sacrifice. “This samaj has preserved India’s character in nature, environment, culture and traditions. Today is the time for the nation to thank them by serving them,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Gehlot said Modi commands respect globally because he leads a country that has deep roots in democracy.

“When Modi goes abroad, he gets so much respect. He gets the respect because he is the Prime Minister of the country of Gandhi, where the roots of democracy run deep and where, even after more than 70 years of independence, democracy is alive,” the chief minister said.

It was for the first time, since 2013, that Gehlot and Modi shared the dais. Earlier, the duo shared the stage during the oath-taking ceremony of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur. Modi was then Gujarat chief minister.

Gehlot urged the Prime Minister to declare the dham a national monument. He also sought a review of the railway project between Ratlam-Dungarpur and Banswara, which was started by the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre.

He said Banswara is not connected with a rail route and that is why the UPA government had proposed the Ratlam-Dungarpur via Banswara rail link under a central scheme with 50 per cent contribution from the state government.

“We had approved the project.... We even deposited ₹250 crore with the railways, the land was allotted and the work launched. But suddenly, it was stopped. I urge you to get the project reviewed and connect Banswara with other areas,” he told Modi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON