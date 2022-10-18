Home / India News / PM Modi set to visit Ayodhya for Deepotsav celebration on eve of Diwali

PM Modi set to visit Ayodhya for Deepotsav celebration on eve of Diwali

Updated on Oct 18, 2022 10:04 AM IST

Ayodhya Deepotsava celebrations: Seventeen lakh diyas - earthen lamps - are set to be lit during the celebration. This would be a new record.

File photo: People watch a laser show on the banks of the river Sarayu during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of the of Diwali in Ayodhya.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Manish Chandra Pandey | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for the Deepotsav celebrations, a day before India gets soaked in the revelry for Diwali - the festival of lights. He is also expected to offer puja at the Ram temple. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit the holy city to take stock of preparation for the Deepotsav celebrations. This will be Adityanath's fourth visit to Ayodhya in about a month's time.

After offering prayers at the Ram Temple, PM Modi is expected to inspect the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, where a grand temple is being built. Post this, he might visit the Ram Katha Park to welcome those essaying the role of Ram and others at the Ram Leela, as per a tentative tour schedule, as per officials aware of the itinerary.

As the two-day review meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee (RMCC) concluded in Ayodhya on Monday, the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that around 50 per cent construction work of the Ram Mandir is through, HT detailed in a report.

Ayodhya may also witness the PM taking part in the Saryu Aarti. Green digital fireworks have been planned for the occasion. Situated on the banks of river Saryu, Ayodhya, also known as Saket, is an ancient city of India. It is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram and setting of the great epic Ramayana.

In the three-day Deepotsava celebrations, which begin on Sunday, Ramlila performances by artists from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Fiji are set to be the key highlights. In what is set to create a new record, 17 lakh diyas or lamps - many of them made out of cow dung - would be lit during the three-day revelry.

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
