PM Modi likely to visit Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh around October end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh around the end of this month, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha hinted on Tuesday.

Modi is expected to launch several projects during his visit to Tripura, including dwelling units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Saha said.

“He is slated to visit both the northeastern states. If he visits Tripura first, he will come on October 27 and then to Arunachal Pradesh. If not, he will visit Tripura on the 28th,” Saha told reporters in Agartala.

He will inaugurate houses completed under PMAY, he said.

Meanwhile, budget carrier IndiGo successfully test landed its aircraft at the newly-constructed Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar. With this, the air connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh will commence on October 28, coinciding with the prime minister’s visit.

Earlier in January, PM Modi visited Manipur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects. He had also visited Tripura to inaugurate the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and two other projects.

Tripura assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2023.