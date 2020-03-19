e-paper
Home / India News / World War I, II didn’t affect as many as coronavirus: PM Modi in his address

World War I, II didn’t affect as many as coronavirus: PM Modi in his address

The novel coronavirus has taken four lives in the country and infected 167 residents in its stage 2 amid calls for ‘total lockdown’ of towns.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi
PM Modi(Screengrab)
         

In his address to the nation, PM Modi called coronavirus crisis a matter of concern, saying that the even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus, according to PTI.

The novel coronavirus has taken four lives in the country and infected 167 residents in its stage 2 amid calls for ‘total lockdown’ of towns and cities to prevent its progress to the next stage of community transmission, that can lead to an exponential rise in infections in a country of over 1.3 billion.

Earlier today, the government announced a ban on all incoming international flights to the country for a period of one week starting Sunday, March 22.

Follow the live updates on Covid-19 outbreak here

