PM Modi packs in 9 requests and a promise in address to nation on Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday on the coronavirus outbreak, where he made requests - nine in total - to the people of the country in tackling the virus.

In the 30-minutes television address, which began at 8 pm, the Prime Minister started by highlighting the gravity of the situation - that coronavirus disease Covid-19 has affected more people than the two World Wars.

“The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis,” PM Modi said.

He also made urged the countrymen to avoid stepping out of home unless necessary, and presented made a promise that there won’t be a shortage of essential supplies. “I promise you that there will not be a shortage of milk, food, medicines and other essential supplies. This supply will never be stopped, so there is no need to hoard stuff,” said the Prime Minister.

The other requests made by PM Modi are:

1. Every citizen should be alert and conscious. Don’t step out of your home unless extremely important.

2. All senior citizens in our family should not get out of houses.

3. I request you to follow ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

4. I want that on March 22 we thank all those people who are serving others in this moment of crisis. At 5 pm, stand at the door or in the balcony for five minutes to thank them - by clapping.

5. Avoid going for routine check-ups, and if your scheduled surgery is not critical, postpone it.

6. I request the Covid-19 Economic Task Force, headed by the Finance Minister, to take important decisions.

7. Traders and people belonging to the higher income groups should not cut salaries of those who work for them in this moment of crisis

8. Please refrain from panic buying and stockpiling essentials. I assure you that there won’t be any shortage of essential items.

9. Please stay away from rumours and hearsay.

The total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. “Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.