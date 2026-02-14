PM Modi makes inaugural landing at Northeast’s 1st emergency landing facility in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed a C-130J of the Indian Air Force on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh to inaugurate the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) by landing aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a national highway bypass at Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
The PM, who had taken off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, also witnessed a 30-minute aerial display by 16 aircraft of the IAF, including fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters such as Rafale and Sukhoi-30.
The ₹100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass, was specially designed and constructed in coordination with the IAF to support the landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies, a statement by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
“It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the north east,” the statement said.
“Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight,” it added.
Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and air chief Marshal A P Singh were also present on the occasion.
Following the inauguration, PM Modi left for Guwahati, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects.
He will inaugurate a new bridge across the Brahmaputra, built at a cost of around ₹3,030 crore, which will connect Guwahati with North Guwahati. It is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India. He will also inaugurate the National Data Centre for the North Eastern Region at Amingaon in Kamrup district and mark the first academic session of IIM Guwahati.
He will also flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, of which 100 will be for Guwahati, 50 each for Nagpur and Bhavnagar, and 25 for Chandigarh.
The PM will address a public meeting at Khanapara in Guwahati before departing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.Read More