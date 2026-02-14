PM Modi makes inaugural landing at Northeast’s 1st emergency landing facility in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) by landing aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a national highway bypass at Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The PM, who had taken off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, also witnessed a 30-minute aerial display by 16 aircraft of the IAF, including fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters such as Rafale and Sukhoi-30.

The ₹100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass, was specially designed and constructed in coordination with the IAF to support the landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies, a statement by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the north east,” the statement said.

“Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight,” it added.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and air chief Marshal A P Singh were also present on the occasion.