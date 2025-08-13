Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
PM Modi may visit US for UNGA session next month, Trump to be in attendance

US President Donald Trump will address world leaders from the iconic UNGA podium on September 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, citing a provisional list of speakers issued by the UN. US President Donald Trump is set to address the session, his first in his second term holding the post.

The high-level General Debate will run from September 23-29(PMO)

PM Modi's expected visit to New York would come after the imposition of Trump's reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports and heightened trade tensions between India and the US.

The high-level General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly is set to take place from September 23 to 29, with Brazil traditionally opening the session, followed by the United States.

According to the provisional speakers list, India's “Head of Government” is also scheduled to address the Assembly on the morning of September 26, PTI reported. On the same day, leaders from Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are also expected to speak.

In February this year, PM Modi travelled to the US for a bilateral meeting with Trump in the White House. A joint statement was issued after the meeting in which Modi and Trump announced plans to negotiate the first part of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that would prove mutually beneficial by the fall of 2025.

