Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi meets CMs to discuss resurgence of Covid-19: Here’s what he said

Modi said over 3 million people have been vaccinated and underlined vaccines should not be wasted: “There should be daily monitoring. More beneficiaries should be mobilised to stop wastage.”
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with the chief ministers of states and Union territories as alarm grows over the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in India. Here are the key points he made at the meeting:

• Modi said India needs to take quick and decisive steps soon to stop an emerging second peak of Covid-19 infections.

• He added the world is talking about how India has tackled the disease with 96% recoveries.

• Modi said in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, positivity rates are suddenly increasing.

Also Watch | ‘If we don’t stop Covid right now…’: PM Modi’s warning after meet with CMs


Also Read | PM Modi holds key meet on Covid-19 with CMs; Mamata, Bhupesh Baghel skip

• He added in 70 districts, there has been an over 150% increase in new cases. “If we do not stop the second wave quickly, we will face troubles.”

• He highlighted some local administrations were not very strict in ensuring the wearing of masks. The issues must be resolved, he underlined.

• Modi said it is also to be seen why in some places, testing and vaccination rates are low.

• He added the fight against Covid-19 has given the country some confidence. Modi cautioned it should not turn into overconfidence or laxity. “We have to be proactive in this phase. We have to focus on creating micro-containment zones and [ensure] there is no laxity.”

• Modi said over 3 million people have been vaccinated and underlined vaccines should not be wasted. “There should be daily monitoring. More beneficiaries should be mobilised to stop wastage. States must target zero wastage of vaccines.”

• Modi said in some states, the emphasis is on rapid antigen tests. It must be changed immediately to RT-PCR, he added.

• Modi warned tier 2 and 3 cities are getting affected. “If this spreads to rural India, our resources might fall short.”

• He underlined the need for both vaccination and strictness. “There is also a need to increase the number of centres for vaccination. If more centres can work on a mission mode, we will reduce the wastage of vaccines. Also, keep in mind the expiry date of the vaccines. Use the earlier batches first.”

• He also called for the need to maintain social distancing.

• Modi said people have always cooperated. “India is winning [the fight against Covid-19] because of the cooperative spirit.”

