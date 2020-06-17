e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi on the situation in India-China border areas: Complete statement

PM Modi on the situation in India-China border areas: Complete statement

Here’s the English rendering of PM’s remarks on the situation in India-China Border areas.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:45 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI photo)
         

Here’s the English rendering of PM’s remarks on the situation in India-China Border areas:

Friends,

The brave sons of Mother India made the supreme sacrifice while protecting our motherland in the Galwan Valley.

I salute them for their great sacrifice in their service to the Nation. I pay tributes to them with my heartfelt gratitude.

In this difficult moment of grief, I express my condolences to the families of these Martyrs.

Today the entire Nation is with you. The country’s sympathies are with you.

This supreme sacrifice of our Martyrs will not go in vain.

Whatever may be the situation and circumstances, India will firmly protect every inch of the country’s land and its self-respect.

India is culturally a peace-loving country. Our history has been that of a peace-loving country.

The ideological mantra of India has been - Lokah: Samastah: Sukhino Bhavantu

In every era, we have wished for peace and welfare of the entire world and humanity.

We have always worked closely with our neighbours in a cooperative and friendly manner. We have always wished for their development and welfare.

Whenever there have been differences of opinion, we have always tried to ensure that those differences never turned into a dispute.

We never provoke anyone, but we also do not compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of our country.Whenever it was needed, we have demonstrated our strength, proving our capabilities in protecting and defending the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Sacrifice and endurance are part of our national character, but at the same time bravery and valour are also equally a part of it.

I want to assure the Nation that the sacrifice made by our soldiers will not go in vain.

India’s integrity and sovereignty is supreme for us, and no one can stop us from defending it.

Nobody should have any iota of doubt about this.

India wants peace. But on provocation, India will give a befitting reply.

The country will be proud of the fact that our soldiers have been martyred while they were fighting. I urge all of you to pay homage to these sons byobserving two minutes of silence.

tags
top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In