Home / India News / PM Modi, other leaders greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, other leaders greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

india news
Published on Aug 16, 2022 01:33 PM IST
PM Modi's tweet to the Delhi chief minister comes amid a standoff between the BJP and the AAP over what has been called the freebie culture.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(APhoto: PMO Twitter accountFP)
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(APhoto: PMO Twitter accountFP)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and wished for his “long life and good health”. Kejriwal, who has now turned 54, thanked PM Modi for his wishes. “Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi's tweet to the Delhi chief minister comes amid a standoff between the BJP and the AAP over what has been called the freebie culture. The prime minister - last month - had warned youth in Uttar Pradesh against the doling out of "revaris", a popular sweet in north India. The comment was seen as a jibe at the AAP.

Also read: Poverty can be eradicated if we provide education to all: Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also extended birthday greetings to Kejriwal. Mann said that the AAP convenor “transformed politics in India.”

“The man who transformed politics in India and empowered common man to lead the change - I wish him a very happy birthday. May god bless him with a long life to serve the country," he tweeted.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote: “Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Sh @ArvindKejriwal Ji. May God grant him good health & long life ahead. Many happy returns of the day!”

Also read: As Yamuna water level rises, Kejriwal urges people to avoid visiting river banks

Arvind Kejriwal, born on August 16, 1968, is the current and seventh chief minister of Delhi since February 2015. He is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had won the 2015 Delhi assembly elections with a historic majority. Kejriwal has also worked in the Indian Revenue Service as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi.

In 2006, Kejriwal was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Emergent Leadership in recognition of his involvement in the grassroots level movement Parivartan in a campaign against government corruption. After resigning from the government service, he had donated his Magsaysay award money as a corpus fund to found the NGO - Public Cause Research Foundation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi arvind kejriwal
pm modi arvind kejriwal
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out