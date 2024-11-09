PM Narendra Modi pays heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata: ‘He was a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing’

Marking a month since the passing of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an emotional tribute, reflecting on the business doyen's extraordinary contributions to Indian industry, philanthropy, and the nation. The absence of Tata, a beloved figure across generations, is “deeply felt across every segment of society,” PM Narendra Modi noted, saying that “seasoned industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and hardworking professionals mourn his loss", as do those “passionate about the environment and devoted to philanthropy". Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Industrialist Ratan Tata, inaugurated the seven state-of-the-art and lays the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. (ANI file)(ANI)

“For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was an inspiration, a reminder that dreams are worth pursuing and that success can coexist with compassion as well as humility,” Modi expressed.

Indian tycoon Ratan Tata died aged 86 on October 9. Ratab Tata was one of India's most internationally recognised business leaders. The Tata Group is one of India's largest companies, with annual revenues in excess of $100 billion.

Tata represented “the finest traditions of Indian enterprise and a steadfast commitment to the values of integrity, excellence and service,” and under his leadership, the Tata Group became known worldwide for respect, honesty, and credibility. Despite these achievements, Modi said, Tata “wore his achievements lightly, with humility and kindness".

Modi also praised Tata’s pivotal role in India’s startup ecosystem saying, “He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognized the potential they had to shape India’s future.”

Tata’s investments in promising ventures empowered “a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries.” This support, Modi added, “has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, which I am confident will continue to positively impact India for decades to come.”

On Ratan Tata’s love for animals

Tata’s influence, however, extended beyond business. “His greatness was not restricted to the boardroom or helping fellow humans. His compassion extended to all living beings,” Modi noted, referencing Tata’s well-known love for animals and his support for animal welfare efforts.

Tata’s patriotism shone brightest during crises, with Modi recalling his swift reopening of the Taj Hotel after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, which “was a rallying call to the nation—India stands united, refusing to yield to terrorism".

On personal bond

On a personal note, Modi reflected on their close relationship, saying, “I had the privilege of knowing him very closely over the years.” Modi shared memories of their work together in Gujarat, including the recent inauguration of an aircraft complex in Vadodara. “It was Shri Ratan Tata who started working on this,” Modi said, expressing how much Tata’s presence was missed on the occasion.

On Swachh Bharat Mission

Modi further recalled Tata’s support for the Swachh Bharat Mission, saying, “He was a vocal advocate of this mass movement, understanding that cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation are vital for India’s progress.” Modi remembered Tata’s “heartfelt video message for the Swachh Bharat Mission’s tenth anniversary at the start of October,” calling it one of Tata’s final public appearances.

Healthcare, particularly cancer care, was another cause close to Tata’s heart. Modi spoke of their joint inauguration of cancer hospitals in Assam, where Tata had shared his wish to “dedicate his final years to healthcare.”

As the nation remembers him, Modi described Tata’s vision of a society where “business can serve as a force for good, where every individual’s potential is valued, and where progress is measured in the well-being and happiness of all.” Tata “remains alive in the lives he touched and the dreams he nurtured,” Modi said, adding, “Generations will be grateful to him for making India a better, kinder and more hopeful place.”