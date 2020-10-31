e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary

The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. “On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her,” he said.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary. The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

“Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

