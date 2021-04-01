PM Modi pays tributes to Shivakumara Swamiji on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to late Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math, a prominent Lingayat seminary in Karnataka, on his birth anniversary, and said his noble thoughts and ideals are deeply inspiring.

"I bow to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. His innumerable efforts to serve society and care for the poor are widely remembered. We are deeply inspired by his noble thoughts and ideals," Modi tweeted.

The Swamiji, who was known as the 'Walking God' among his countless followers, had passed away in January, 2019 at the age of 111.

Known as "trivida dasohi" for his triple sacraments - food, shelter and education - among his followers, Shivakumara Swamiji was considered as the incarnation of Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, as he accepted all irrespective of their religion or caste.

There has been a growing clamour from people of different walks of life, including politicians, for conferring "Bharat Ratna" on the late Swamiji.

After Swamiji's demise, the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had written to Modi urging him to confer the country's highest civilian order on the late seer.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also tweeted paying tributes to the Swamiji and said, "his life itself is a message, the path he walked is a path of achievement. Let his grace on the state, continue forever."