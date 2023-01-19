PM Modi plays traditional drum during rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played traditional drums during a public rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Thursday. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen standing on the stage - in front of the crowd - and playing the drums. The crowd can also be seen cheering for the PM.

PM Modi landed in Karnataka on Thursday for the second time this month to launch a slew of development projects. In Karnataka's Yadgiri district, the PM inaugurated the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - extension, renovation, and modernization project, and laid the foundation stones for other development programs. He also launched the 'Hakku Patra' (land title deed) distribution drive for over 52,000 nomadic Lambani (Banjara) tribes in five districts in north Karnataka.

PM Modi is set to visit Maharashtra later this evening.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had said: “I am excited to be among the people of Karnataka. Valuable works worth around ₹10,000 crore will be launched and a foundation stone will be laid. These works include hydropower, roads, and title deeds that will be distributed to the beneficiaries of the newly declared revenue villages.”

PM Modi had last set foot in Karnataka on January 12 last when he had inaugurated the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.

(With inputs from ANI)