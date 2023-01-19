LIVE Updates: ‘Our govt not for votebank but for development' - PM in Karnataka
PM Narendra Modi Karnataka Visit Live Updates: The visit comes ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka which will go to polls in May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his visit to Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi to lay foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth over ₹10,800 crore. This marks PM Modi's second visit to Karnataka this month. PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project.
Later, PM Modi will arrive in Malkhed in Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries. The visit comes ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka which will go to polls in May.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 19, 2023 01:36 PM IST
‘Drone technology and modern farm-facilities now exist in the area’
"Right from the drone technology and the modern farm-facilities to the push towards organic farming, everything has been existing now in the area.
I wish for the further prosperity of Yadgir and once again extend my best wishes to all the people!" said PM Modi as he concluded his address in Yadgir.
Jan 19, 2023 01:30 PM IST
‘Yadgir has seen 100% vaccination of children’
Yadgir has seen 100% vaccination of children and there has been a significant decline in the number of malnourished children in the area: PM
Jan 19, 2023 01:28 PM IST
‘Yadgir has remained under Top-10 Aspirational Districts of the country’
Be it Health, Education or Connectivity, everything has been strengthened here and Yadgir has thus remained under the Top-10 Aspirational Districts of the country: PM
Jan 19, 2023 01:27 PM IST
‘Water Security and Pharma sector development have also been ensured in Yadgir’
Water Security and developments related to Pharma sector have also been ensured in Yadgir. 100% villages of the area have been provided roads and Common Service Centres have been established to provide digital services: PM Modi
Jan 19, 2023 01:24 PM IST
‘Today 11 crore rural homes have tap water connection’
Earlier governments had shirked their responsibilities declaring Yadgiri and surrounding regions of north Karnataka as backward. When we came to power, there were only 3 crore rural homes with tap water connection in the nation. Today, 11 crore rural homes have tap water connection: PM
Jan 19, 2023 01:21 PM IST
‘Double engine government means double welfare’
India can be developed when there are good crops in fields and industries too expand. Double engine government means double welfare. You can see how Karnataka is benefitting by this: PM
Jan 19, 2023 01:11 PM IST
‘Previous govts did not even think of removing backwardness’
"Leave alone removing it, the previous governments did not even think about removing the backwardness of this area.
They did not bother to invest or develop any infrastructure here," said the PM.
Jan 19, 2023 01:05 PM IST
‘Developmental projects would enhance ease of living in Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Raichur’
“The ongoing developmental projects would not only enhance the ease of living in the areas of Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Raichur but will also strengthen the employment therein. I heartily congratulate the people of Karnataka for this,” said PM Modi.
Jan 19, 2023 01:01 PM IST
‘Brought development and good governance, in backward districts’: PM
We brought development & good governance in those districts that were announced backward by the previous governments: PM Modi
Jan 19, 2023 12:59 PM IST
'Next 25 years is going to be 'Amrit Kaal' for every citizen'
Next 25 years is going to be 'Amrit Kaal' for every citizen and state and we have to build a developed India in this period: PM Modi
Jan 19, 2023 12:49 PM IST
PM Modi addresses public after launching various projects
“Friends, your blessings are our strength! Yadgiri has a great history, and it houses marvelous monuments and possesses prosperous culture and traditions,” said the PM.
Jan 19, 2023 12:44 PM IST
PM Modi launched projects related to irrigation, drinking water and National Highways
PM Modi inaugurated various developental projects in Karnataka's Yadgiri.
Jan 19, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Watch: PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Yadgiri
Jan 19, 2023 12:32 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Narayanpur Left Bank Canal
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension, Renovation & Modernisation project in Yadgiri district.
Jan 19, 2023 12:19 PM IST
PM will lay foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply at Kodekal, Yadgiri District
The foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid by the Prime Minister at Kodekal, Yadgiri District. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than ₹2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.
Jan 19, 2023 11:47 AM IST
PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in election-bound Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi, and also in Maharashtra on Thursday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects. The Mumbai Police has deployed its 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of a security arrangement.