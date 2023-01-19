LIVE Updates: ‘Our govt not for votebank but for development' - PM in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his visit to Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi to lay foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth over ₹10,800 crore. This marks PM Modi's second visit to Karnataka this month. PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project.

Later, PM Modi will arrive in Malkhed in Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries. The visit comes ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka which will go to polls in May.