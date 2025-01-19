PM Modi praises 200% surge in startup registrations in Nagaland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded the flourishing startup ecosystem in the country away from the major business centres, adding that the registration of startups in Nagaland has surged by over 200 per cent last year. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the nation's thriving startup scene outside of the main economic hubs, noting that the number of firms registered in Nagaland increased by more than 200 percent in the previous year.(PTI)

In his recent Mann Ki Baat address, he applauded the remarkable growth of India's startup ecosystem, particularly in smaller cities. He highlighted a 200% surge in startup registrations in Nagaland last year, with key sectors including waste management, biotechnology, and logistics.

"In a state like Nagaland, the registration of startups has increased by more than 200 percent last year. Waste Management, Non-Renewable Energy, Biotechnology and Logistics are the sectors in which the most number of start-ups are being noticed, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.

Addressing the 118th episode of Mann Ki Baat and the first of this year, the Prime Minister mentioned the successful completion of 9 years of Startup India.

PM Modi further added, "Just a few days ago, Start-Up India has completed 9 years. More than half of the startups that have been formed in our country in these 9 years are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and when we hear that, every Indian's heart is delighted with the fact that our startup culture is not limited to just big cities."

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the significant role played by women in these ventures, with many of the startups in smaller cities being led by daughters of India.

Reflecting on the evolution of India's startup culture, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the vast transformation over the last decade.

"Ten years ago, the idea of entering the startup world was met with skepticism, but today, India's startup ecosystem has become a hub of innovation and opportunity. The Prime Minister urged young people to take full advantage of the new opportunities arising across the nation," he added.

"10 years ago, when someone used to talk about entering the field of start-ups, one had to listen to many kinds of taunts. Some would ask, after all, what is a start-up? Others would say, That will not lead you anywhere! But see how big a changeup has come in a decade now! You too should take full advantage of the new opportunities being created in India. If you believe in yourself, your dreams will also soar to new heights," the Prime Minister stated.

Going further, PM Modi highlighted the achievement of Bengaluru-based space-tech startup, adding that the Pixxel has launched India's first private satellite constellation.

He added, "I am proud to share that an Indian space-tech start-up, Pixxel from Bengaluru, has successfully launched India's first private satellite constellation--'Firefly.''. This satellite constellation is the world's highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation. A few days ago, our scientists achieved another significant milestone in the space sector. Our scientists successfully carried out satellite space docking," PM Modi added.