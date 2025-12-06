PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tributes to BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, were seen together on Saturday morning as both of them, and several other leaders, arrived at the Parliament complex and paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana Diwas, the death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju and other senior leaders on Mahaparinirvana Diwas honoured Dr BR Ambedkar.(ANI)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several other senior leaders were also present at the Parliament complex for the solemn occasion. Parliamentarians paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar, as part of the annual remembrance ceremony held to reflect on his legacy and reaffirm commitment to his ideals.

PM Modi and Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X to share separate messages on the day. “Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi wrote.

“Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India,” Rahul Gandhi's message stated.

Mahaparinirvana Diwas is being marked nationwide today, with major observances taking place at Mumbai’s Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar, the revered memorial of Dr BR Ambedkar. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site to offer their respects to the architect of India’s Constitution on his death anniversary.

Anticipating a massive turnout of Ambedkar’s followers, the Mumbai Police have deployed over 5,000 personnel across the Dadar area. Lakhs of people are expected to gather at Chaitya Bhoomi throughout the day to honour Babasaheb on the 69th Mahaparinirvana Diwas. Authorities have strengthened security and crowd-management measures to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the large-scale commemoration, news agency PTI reported.

