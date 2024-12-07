500k throng Chaityabhoomi, brief uproar over beach closure

MUMBAI: Over 500,000 followers of B R Ambedkar gathered at Shivaji Park on Tuesday, the 68th Mahaparinirvan Divas, to honour the man who had led the Dalit struggle. People of all ages, identifying themselves as ‘Ambedkarites’, assembled at Chaityabhoomi, Ambedkar’s cremation site. For about two hours, however, followers were barred entry into Shivaji Park beach due to unpredictable tidal conditions, which led to an uproar. Mumbai, India – Dec 06, 2024: Follower of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi, at Shivaji Park on the eve of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Death Anniversary, at Dadar, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec 06, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The government did its bit by having flower petals showered from a helicopter at the Chaitya Bhoomi memorial. Present at the event were newly anointed chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar along with civic chief Bhushan Gagrani.

Fadnavis, in his speech, said that India was the fifth-largest economy in the world and would soon become the third-largest. “Our country is currently making spectacular progress in various fields,” he said. “The credit for this progress goes to the Constitution given to the country by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.” The CM declared that the work on the Ambedkar memorial was underway at Indu Mill and would be completed at a fast pace.

Ambedkarite professionals were seen distributing books near the Meenatai Thackeray statue at Shivaji Park. Datta Jadhav, an engineer, who donated over 4,000 notebooks, was spreading Ambedkar’s core philosophy: Shika, sanghatit vaha ani sangarsh Kara (Get educated, unite and join the struggle).

Tanaji Jadhav, a history teacher from Pune, remembered Jiva Mahale, a Dalit who was Shivaji’s bodyguard and rescued him when Afzal Khan’s advisor Krishnaji Bhaskar Kulkarni attacked Shivaji. “There is a saying in Marathi, ‘Hota Jiva mhanun vachala Shiva’ (Because of Jiva; Shivaji survived the attack),” he emphasised proudly of his lineage.

Shalini Kamble, a 24-year-old private company employee from Nashik, arrived in Dadar on Monday morning after a seven-hour train journey. “Ambedkar did so much for us. He literally raised us from the ground and gave us equal status in society. The least I can do is take leave from work to pay my tribute,” she said.

Some pilgrims camped overnight, bringing their bedding with them. “We arrived last evening, ate, and slept here,” said Ankita Jadhav, a Solapur resident. “The BMC provided pulav and biscuits. We stood in line for 12 hours to pay our respects to Dr Ambedkar and will head back tomorrow morning.”

A ruckus broke out when the BMC and police closed the entry points to the Shivaji Park beach on account of high tide. Arguments erupted between Ambedkarites and the police, with the former resorting to loud sloganeering. The followers claimed that the government action had disrupted a long-standing tradition of over 35 years, where they would fashion a sand stupa of Dr B R Ambedkar and offer flowers on the beach when unable to go to Chaitya Bhoomi due to overcrowding.

After much insistence, a resolution was reached. The BMC deployed 20 lifeguards, arranged for safety boats and then allowed the followers entry.

Bharat Abghad, who had come from Manmad, told HT, “Many pilgrims cannot stand in queues and visit the Chaitya Bhoomi shrine. So they go to the beach and pay homage by making a sand stupa. Never before have we been prevented from accessing the beach. This seems like a new rule. I will not leave without taking darshan.”

Chhaya Parve from Kalwa said she wanted to do a pooja with flowers. “We learnt that four boys were fished out from the water during high tide,” she said. “We will not go into the water. Our God is elsewhere. We will not budge till we are allowed. For over 30 years, there was no high tide. This seems like an excuse to prevent us entry. Did we come from this far to not be allowed to pray and pay homage?”

Amid the chaos, the NGO Aamhi Ambedkarvadi could be seen attempting to impart civic sense to devotees and asking them to not litter the roads and pavements.

A senior official from G North ward said that entry was restricted by the BMC at the behest of senior police officers. “We were told to barricade the entries to the seashore,” he said. “We removed them at 2.30 pm.” Added a police officer from Shivaji Park police station: “Due to the high tide, all roads going towards beaches are being barricaded to avoid any kind of untoward incident. We are not allowing anyone to go towards Dadar Chowpatty.”

To maintain law and order, there were three additional commissioners of police of the region, five deputy commissioners, 14 assistant police commissioners, 370 police officials and 3,100 police personnel. An State Reserve Police Force platoon, Rapid Action Force and Quick Response Team were also posted along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.