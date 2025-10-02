PM Modi takes stock of Mallikarjun Kharge's health: 'Wished him speedy recovery'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru earlier for medical treatment. .Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo)

Sharing an update on ‘X’, Modi said, “Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge confirmed that his father, Congress President Kharge, is stable after undergoing a medical procedure.

In a post on X, Priyank wrote, “The pacemaker implantation procedure for Sri. Kharge was successfully completed earlier today. It was a short and minor procedure and he has been stable after the procedure."

He further said that Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to return to work from October 3 and participate in all his planned engagements. "Our gratitude for the concern, support and affection extended by all,” Priyank added.

Speaking to reporters, he noted that Kharge, 83, has been travelling extensively across the country. Priyank Kharge said that his father continues to shoulder heavy responsibilities despite his age and recent health concerns.

“He has a big responsibility on him being the Congress president, and fulfilling the responsibility in the current situation is certainly a difficult task. But he has the blessings of the people and wishes of the well-wishers with him,” news agency PTI quoted Priyank as saying.

Doctors have advised Mallikarjun Kharge to take a few days’ rest following his surgery. “He may need two-three days of rest, there is no need for worry,” the son added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.