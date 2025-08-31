How Modi’s Lex Fridman podcast connected German footballer to MP town | PM shares story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled his appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast and revealed the story of a German football player and coach who got inspired by a topic he raised there. PM Narendra Modi said that the project is already in the works, and soon players from Shahdol will travel to Germany for a training course.(PMO)

In a pre-recorded Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi revealed that the German athlete was so inspired by the topic that he contacted the Indian Embassy in Berlin to express his interest in working on the project.

“In the recent past, I took part in some podcasts. One of them was with Lex Fridman, a world-famous podcaster. We talked about a lot of things in that podcast, and people around the world listened to it. While talking, I casually raised a topic. A German athlete connected with the topic and did his own research. He contacted the Indian embassy in Germany and said that he wants to connect with India on that topic,” Modi said.

PM Modi was referring to the football craze in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. According to him, Dietmar Beiersdorfer, the manager of German third division club FC Ingolstadt 04, wrote to the Indian Embassy and expressed his desire to train some players from Shahdol in an academy in Germany. Modi said that the project is already in the works, and soon players from the village will travel to Germany for a training course.

What had PM Narendra Modi said about Shahdol on the Lex Fridman podcast?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a sense of admiration and nostalgia, had named Diego Maradona as his favourite football player during his appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast earlier this year. He recalled the Argentine legend’s unmatched skill, electrifying passion, and profound influence on the game.

Reflecting on a particularly heartwarming experience, the Prime Minister had spoken about his visit to Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, where he witnessed an extraordinary love for football among the people of the tribal belt.

With a deep sense of appreciation, he described how the locals proudly referred to their region as ‘Mini Brazil’—a testament to the sport’s deep roots in their culture. The PM underscored that this enthusiasm holds the power to fuel the sport’s growth in India, inspiring future generations.