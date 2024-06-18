PM Narendra Modi releases 20,000 crore for 9.26 crore farmers, thanks Varanasi for 'hat-trick'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a sum of ₹20,000 crore for over 9.26 crore farmers as part of the income support scheme, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. At an event in Varanasi, which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi thanked the people of the ancient city for electing him as their representative to the Parliament for the third time in a row. Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Kisan Samman Sammelan. (PTI)

"After winning the elections, I have come to Varanasi. I bow to the people of Kashi, Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga," PM Modi said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

PM Narendra Modi said the people of Varanasi have blessed him by electing him as their representative to the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha.

He said the Lok Sabha elections, which the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won, displayed India's strength to the world.

"Nowhere else in the world can such a big election take place. In this election, 64 crore people cast their votes," he told the people gathered at the event in Varanasi.

"It has rarely happened that the government makes a hat-trick. In India, it happened 60 years ago. But the public has given us their blessing for the third time to serve them," PM Modi added.

PM Modi thanked the people of Varanasi for choosing him as an MP as well as the prime minister of India.

He further said the agriculture sector will play a massive role in making India world's third-largest economic power.

"This trust of yours is my biggest asset. This trust of yours inspires me to work hard for your service and to take the country to new heights. I will work hard day and night. I will make every effort to fulfil your dreams and your resolutions. I have considered farmers, youth, women and the poor as the strong pillars of developed India. I have started my third term with their empowerment. As soon as the government was formed, the first decision was taken related to farmers and poor families. Whether it is building 3 crore new houses for poor families across the country or taking forward the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, these decisions will help crores of people. Today's program is also going to strengthen this path of developed India. ₹20,000 crore of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have reached the bank accounts of crores of farmers across the country," PM Modi said at the event, per ANI.

PM Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

This was Modi's first visit to his constituency Varanasi since he became the prime minister of India for the third time.