e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi reminds EU of common values, seeks deeper ties as the China factor looms

PM Modi reminds EU of common values, seeks deeper ties as the China factor looms

Prime Minister also invited investment of European technology in India in areas such as climate change and renewal energy.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited several reasons why India and EU should enhance their ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited several reasons why India and EU should enhance their ties.(ANI Photo/Representative)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India and the European Union were natural partners with shared values and common goals as evidenced in the cooperation demonstrated by the two sides in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. He also invited European investments for the further development of environment friendly technologies in India.

The prime minister also underlined India’s demonstration of its policy of global cooperation through supply of emergency medicine to around 150 countries across the world, with an aim to strengthen efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

“India has taken care of the interests of other countries apart from its own citizens by sending medicines to almost 150 countries and has also initiated a joint response to the pandemic in the region,” PM said, while addressing the delegates at the 15th India-EU virtual summit.

He added that Indian researchers and pharmaceutical companies were ready to make even greater contribution to global efforts to contain the pandemic.

Earlier in his address, the prime minister said that India’s partnership with the EU can play an important role in maintaining peace and stability in the world.

“India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even clearer in the global situation today,” he said.

The India-EU summit comes amid a protracted border conflict with China that was followed by the Indian government’s decision to cancel a few contracts awarded to Chinese companies and to ban several popular Chinese mobile applications like TikTok.

Yesterday, Britain decided to oust Chinese company Huwaei from its 5G project in line with the stand taken by the United States against the company. The US had recently warned Europe against cozying up to China and ignoring Beijing’s perceived expansionist tendencies including use of bullying of its trade partners as a tactic to advance its territorial ambition.

Modi said India’s relationship with the EU needed to be deeper, wider and more strategic given the overlapping of values and goals.

“For this, we need to adopt a long-term strategic perspective. We also need an action-oriented agenda, which can be implemented in a set time frame,” the PM said underlining the shared values of democracy, pluralism, inclusivity, respect for international institutions, multilateralism, freedom and transparency, which, he said, made the scaling up of ties to the next level a natural process.

“Apart from current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change are also a priority for India and the EU. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite investment and technology from Europe,” the PM said at the summit.

At the outset, the European Council President Charles Michel thanked India for the “cooperation” shown with the EU, especially in fighting the pandemic.

“I would like to thank India for the cooperation your country has shown with the EU. I would like to pay tribute to your role nationally and internationally, multilaterally in combating Covid 19 pandemic,” Michel said.

tags
top news
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
Reliance launches Jio Glass: What it is and how it works
Reliance launches Jio Glass: What it is and how it works
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In